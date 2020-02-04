TORONTO -- A young man who was set to stand trial for the second time in the death of a York Regional Police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead.

The man was previously found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Const. Garrett Styles, but saw the conviction overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal last year.

Yesterday York Police Chief Eric Jolliffe issued a statement saying the crown and defence had agreed to the plea.

Jolliffe says the deal will spare the Styles family from going through a second trial.

He's been sentenced to two years probation and various restrictions on his use of a vehicle.