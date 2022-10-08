Youth curlers descend upon Barrie for return of weekend tournament

41 of the best youth curling teams are dueling it out on the ice for a weekend tournament in Barrie.

The Stu Sells U18 and Junior Tankards kicked off Friday at the Barrie Curling Club, with teams from across Ontario, Quebec and the United States participating.

"We weren't able to do this over the past two years due to COVID-19, but it's great to be back," said Perry Marshall, event organizer. "The sport has grown significantly since its Olympic participation, and it's great to see them come."

The tournament has helped to launch curling careers for numerous players over its seven-year run.

One of those is tournament player Nick Rowe.

"Both my parents curl, which is what got me into it," Rowe told CTV News Saturday. "I got into it when I was eight and have been in love with it ever since."

Over the weekend, the Barrie Curling club also collects donations for the Barrie Food Bank. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday.