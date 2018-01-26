

CTV Barrie





Police have charged a youth who allegedly set fire to a house in Seguin Township.

Emergency crews rushed to a house fire on Tuesday, at around 11 a.m. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out without being injured.

An investigation was launched by the OPP, and determined that one of the occupants started the fire.

Police have now arrested and charged a youth with arson. The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused will appear in court in March.