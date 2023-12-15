BARRIE
    • Youth arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in Orillia

    An assault investigation led to drug trafficking charges.

    Police were called to a public building in Orillia after a minor assault occurred Wednesday at 3:20 p.m.

    When police arrived, they determined it was a minor assault, and the suspect had already left the area.

    However, while police were there, the suspect returned. A 16-year-old youth was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

    The youth now faces charges of possession for trafficking x 3, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as assault.

