A youth is facing a mischief charge after a police investigation at an Innisfil high school on Thursday morning.

Students and staff at Nantyr Shores Secondary School were placed in a lockdown around 9:30 this morning for reports of a firearm being passed around on school property.

Police say the situation was quickly resolved and no one was injured.

They also say there was no specific threat made to the school or any one person.

Officers say the youth was arrested for bringing a pellet gun to school.

A second youth was arrested but later released.