Advertisement
Young woman involved in Bracebridge crash airlifted in critical condition
A single-vehicle collision on Nicholls Road in Bracebridge, Ont., left a 19-year-old passenger with life-threatening injuries on Fri., Nov. 20, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 19-year-old woman was airlifted in critical condition to a Toronto hospital after a single-vehicle collision overnight on Friday in Bracebridge.
Police say the victim was one of three passengers in the vehicle; the other two occupants were treated at the scene.
Provincial police arrested the 23-year-old driver, who they say was found by officers trying to walk away from Nicholls Road's crash scene when they arrived.
The driver, a Bracebridge woman, is charged with impaired driving, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and obstructing a peace officer.