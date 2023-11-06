Young teens charged after Barrie business break-in and robbery

Two young teens face serious charges in connection with a break-in and robbery in Barrie over the weekend.

Police say officers arrested two boys, 14 and 15 years old, in downtown Barrie in the overnight hours on Saturday.

The teens are accused of breaking into a Dunlop Street West business and stealing several bottles of alcohol.

Officers reported finding the front door of the business unlocked, and while waiting for the owner to arrive, a female approached them, claiming she had just been robbed of money and cigarettes by two suspects asking for a smoke.

Police say she told them while removing her cigarettes, she accidentally showed some cash, and a struggle ensued, and the suspects grabbed the undisclosed amount of money and ran.

According to police, officers wasted no time identifying the youths and taking them into custody.

The 14-year-old accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was held in custody for a bail hearing.