Young teen critically injured in Bradford fight

Police in Bradford are investigating a violent fight involving two young teens that left one critically injured.

According to South Simcoe Police, a 13-year-old boy collapsed shortly after arriving home from school on Wednesday from serious injuries he suffered in an altercation. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not provided details of his injuries or what sparked the altercation.

A 13-year-old boy faces a charge of aggravated assault.

He was released into his parent's custody with a pending future court date. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they are aware of a video of the fight that is circulating on social media and ask anyone to submit it anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 905-775-3311 ext. 1043 or via email.