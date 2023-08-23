Young swimmer drowns near Owen Sound's west-side pier

Owen Sound Police received a 911 call about a possible drowning in the area of Owen Sound’s west-side pier on Tuesday.

The Owen Sound Police, fire department and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with paramedics, arrived at the pier at about 2:30 p.m.

Police learned that a 15-year-old teen was swimming with friends in the area of the pier when he failed to surface.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Owen Sound fire department vessel arrived to use their technology in the search.

The OPP marine unit joined in on the search for the young man, which lasted several hours.

As the emergency personnel continued their efforts on the waters, the youth was not found and further assistance from the OPP dive unit was requested.

The divers entered the water shortly after 7 p.m., and the boy's body was located.