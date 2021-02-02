BARRIE, ONT. -- One person, possibly a teenager, has been taken to the hospital following a collision involving a snowmobile and a transport truck in Springwater Township.

The crash happened just after 11 Tuesday morning along County Road 27.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed the snowmobile rider to the hospital with serious injuries. Ornge air ambulance has been called.

Police have closed the area between Flos Road 11 and Tiny/Flos Townline for the OPP investigation.

The reopening time is unknown.