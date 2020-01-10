BARRIE -- A 19-year-old Tiny Township man was arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into a tree overnight on Friday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the young driver hit a tree shortly before 3 a.m. along the side of on Baseline Road south of Concession Road 2 in Tiny Township.

He suffered minor injuries.

Officers say he appeared intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

The accused is charged with impaired driving and lost his licence for 90 days.

"OPP officers always appreciate calls from the public to alert them of a possible impaired driver on the roadway as an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our roadways and trails by working with our community members," reads a statement from the OPP following this incident.