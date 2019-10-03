Featured
Young man killed in work-related incident
Emergency responders arrive at a fatal accident in Dundalk on Wed., Oct. 2, 2019
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:44AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a young man in Dundalk on Wednesday.
Grey Bruce OPP said the 19-year-old man fell from a height while in a work truck.
Paramedics responded to Main Street East around noon and said the man's vital signs were absent. He was pronounced dead by the Coroner at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released. The investigation continues.