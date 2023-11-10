Young hearts pay tribute to soldiers with student-crafted Remembrance Day ceremony

Hundreds of students gathered for a Remembrance Day ceremony at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil on Friday morning.

More than 90 students were involved in putting the ceremony together.

"The important thing is learning about remembrance and the sacrifice that Canadians have done for Canada. Every year, we put a lot of effort into setting up the front hallways and getting as many students involved as we can," said teacher Craig Froese.

Part of the ceremony consisted of presentations about soldiers researched by the students.

"I didn't know much about World War One to begin with, and so just being able to research a soldier, get to know them, get to know where they're from, what it was like for them, which was a cool experience," said Grade 10 student Stefania Paglia.

Other students wanted to participate after discovering they had loved ones who went to war and never returned.

"I have a great uncle, actually, who passed away in World War One, and I just think it's really important that we value the sacrifice that each and every one who fought with him and before and after him, made for our country," said Grade 12 student Evelyn Anstey.

Froese wanted to include a local connection at the ceremony and the setup at the school, which consisted of crosses built by students in tech class a few years ago.

Crosses at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Alcona, Ont., pay tribute to soldiers for Remembrance Day on Fri., Nov. 10, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

Each cross has a soldier's name engraved and a description and photo attached.

"It's great just to pay tribute to these local soldiers and not just local ones but just Canadian soldiers in general," said Paglia.

Those who took part in the research for the ceremony said in total, 83 soldiers from Innisfil and surrounding areas died in both the First and Second World Wars.