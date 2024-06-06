BARRIE
Barrie

    • Young golfer proves age is just a number with coveted hole-in-one

    A young Simcoe County boy is proving age is just a number, achieving a feat in the game of golf some players never do.

    On Sunday, seven-year-old Charlie Crowder was on the links at Orr Lake Golf Club when he managed to get a hole-in-one.

    The young player is part of the Sue Westwood Golf Academy Junior Golf program.

    The unbelievable accomplishment was made early in Crowder's game, making the single shot on the second hole at the golf course, located just west of Elmvale in Springwater Township.

    Crowder comes from a competitive golfing family. His older brother Oliver is also in the junior program.

    Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

