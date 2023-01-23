Young driver nabbed speeding 197km/h in Innisfil

A young driver won't be getting behind the wheel for the next month after being accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say the 18-year-old from King City was travelling 197 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone along 5 Sideroad Sunday afternoon.

The officer charged the driver with stunt driving, which carries an immediate 30-day licence suspension.

The offence also comes with a 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.