Young driver faces impaired charges in Bracebridge

Bracebridge police received a report from the public about a possible impaired driver on the road.

Police caught up with the alleged impaired driver at 8 p.m. Saturday on Muskoka Road North and say they determined he had been drinking.

A 22-year-old Gravenhurst driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving charges.

He also had his driver's license suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.

He has a court date on Aug. 14 in Bracebridge.