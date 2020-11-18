BARRIE, ONT. -- Police charged a 17-year-old girl with careless driving after they say she crashed her car into two houses in Orillia Wednesday morning.

Orillia OPP says the teen's car smashed into the porch of a house on Colborne Street before hitting another home across the road.

Simcoe County paramedics took the girl to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police also charged the young driver from Rama First Nation with not having a qualified driver in the vehicle, which is mandatory for a G1 license holder.