Young driver clocked speeding over double posted limit in Bradford

A 20-year-old motorist faces several charges after police say he was driving over double the posted limit in Bradford over the weekend.

South Simcoe police say an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 121 kilometres per hour along the posted 60 km/h zone on 10th Sideroad Saturday morning.

The officer charged the accused with stunt driving, speeding, having a plate unauthorized for the vehicle, and failing to have an insurance card.

His licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the owner's expense.

"Slow down and arrive alive. Speeding is not worth the risk," police noted in the release.