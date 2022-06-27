Young driver charged with impaired after crashing vehicle in provincial park

Young driver charged with impaired after crashing vehicle in provincial park

A vehicle is severely damaged after police say the driver crashed into several trees in the Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township on Sun., June 26, 2022 (Supplied) A vehicle is severely damaged after police say the driver crashed into several trees in the Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township on Sun., June 26, 2022 (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver