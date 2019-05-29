

CTV Barrie





A young driver is facing serious charges after police say he was clocked going 150km/h along Highway 400 through Seguin Township.

Police say the 19-year-old Essa Township man was charged with stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

He lost his licence for seven days, and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.

Police say this is the 23 stunt driving traffic stop they have made in West Parry Sound this year.