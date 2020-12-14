BARRIE, ONT. -- A Bradford man accused of stunt driving had his licence suspended and his vehicle impounded for one week.

South Simcoe Police say the 20-year-old driver was clocked travelling 142km/h in an 80 zone through Bradford along County Road 88.

Police say a roadside test resulted in a positive reading for THC.

The accused faces several charges, including speeding and having cannabis readily available.

Under Ontario laws, drivers under 21 and beginner drivers can't have any alcohol or drugs, including cannabis, in their system.