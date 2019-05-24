Featured
Young driver accused of cutting off police cruiser, charged with impaired
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 2:06PM EDT
A young driver accused of cutting off a police cruiser faces an impaired driving charge.
Police say the officer narrowly avoided a collision with the 19-year-old near the intersection of Queen Street and John Street around 12:30 a.m. last week in Mount Forest.
The driver was given a roadside test for alcohol which police say he failed.
The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days.