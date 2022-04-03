Young Bracebridge girl giving back to Rosseau animal sanctuary

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver