BARRIE, ONT. -- There's no age minimum required to make a difference.

At 10-years-old, Mason Bailey has set the bar high.

In the hopes of completing his cub scouts Seeonee badge and helping out the community, Mason donated $570 worth of bus passes to the Youth Haven Centre in Barrie, along with non-perishable goods and games.

Youth Haven is Simcoe County's emergency youth shelter. Collectively, they provide a place to sleep, hot meals, support, counselling, and other skills needed in life.

The home is usually filled with 20 to 25 kids. But right now, because of COVID-19, they have been staying at a local hotel to promote social distancing.

Executive director Lucy Gower said they are still accepting kids.

"COVID-19 doesn't recognize that we're working for anyone experiencing homelessness, so of course, it hasn't stopped."

The home has 11 beds for anyone identifying as male, and six for anyone identifying as female. They also have five beds for anyone in transitional housing - a program that prepares youths to become tenants at a place of their own.

Gower said donations always help, no matter how big or small.

"It also will allow us to keep our shelter, utilities, groceries, food for the kids, school supplies," said Gower. "Any expenses that may arise as a result of our youth looking for and securing a home or going back to school or looking to secure employment."

Aside from having to change locations, the fundraising money flow has taken a hit during the pandemic.

While the County of Simcoe partially funds Youth Haven, a large portion of its funding as a non-profit organization comes from generous donations, like Mason's.