Barrie

    • Young Barrie man charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child porn

    (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus)

    A 21-year-old man faces several child pornography charges following a lengthy investigation by Barrie police.

    Police say they launched an investigation in December 2021 after investigators received a tip concerning child pornography being uploaded on Instagram.

    Police say two computer devices were seized for forensic analysis and allege that once that was completed, 60-plus images of child pornography were discovered.

    The accused, whose identity was not provided, was arrested on Thursday and charged with accessing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

    He was remanded into custody and held for a bail hearing.

