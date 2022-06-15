Young artists sought to join 2SLGBTQ+ online art community project

Six young artists are being sought to join a 2SLGBTQ+ online art community Arts Jam project.

The queer and trans youth (aged 12 to 20) are being asked to explore their craft, interests, and develop a project on their own through independent and guided activities.

Each artist will receive a cash honorarium of $750.

The program also includes three public workshops led by inspiring queer and trans guest artists.

Artistic Director of safeword, and Barrie native Brandon Crone, will teach an online workshop called The Artist and Administrator, teaching aspiring artists how to harness their administrative skills, create their own opportunities and get paid to create art.

Crone said queer and trans youth are a vulnerable population in our communities and deserve to be celebrated, encouraged, and deeply valued in our visions for a prosperous future.

"This Pride Month, we're calling on community members to #UpliftTransKids by sharing and supporting our program however possible," Crone said.

The Arts Jam program received partial funding from the Ontario Arts Council and a sponsorship from the City of Barrie.

Patrons can attend the live teaching on June 22 or watch a recording of the event on-demand from June 27 to July 10.

All proceeds raised will be used to fund the 2SLGBTQ+ Arts Jam.

The deadline to apply is June 27.

safeword is a nonprofit multidisciplinary arts collaborative. while the events are being hosted at the Gilbert Centre; a not-for-profit, charitable organization that has been providing programs and services to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) communities in Simcoe Muskoka for over 25 years.