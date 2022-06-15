Young artists sought to join 2SLGBTQ+ online art community project
Six young artists are being sought to join a 2SLGBTQ+ online art community Arts Jam project.
The queer and trans youth (aged 12 to 20) are being asked to explore their craft, interests, and develop a project on their own through independent and guided activities.
Each artist will receive a cash honorarium of $750.
The program also includes three public workshops led by inspiring queer and trans guest artists.
Artistic Director of safeword, and Barrie native Brandon Crone, will teach an online workshop called The Artist and Administrator, teaching aspiring artists how to harness their administrative skills, create their own opportunities and get paid to create art.
Crone said queer and trans youth are a vulnerable population in our communities and deserve to be celebrated, encouraged, and deeply valued in our visions for a prosperous future.
"This Pride Month, we're calling on community members to #UpliftTransKids by sharing and supporting our program however possible," Crone said.
The Arts Jam program received partial funding from the Ontario Arts Council and a sponsorship from the City of Barrie.
Patrons can attend the live teaching on June 22 or watch a recording of the event on-demand from June 27 to July 10.
All proceeds raised will be used to fund the 2SLGBTQ+ Arts Jam.
The deadline to apply is June 27.
safeword is a nonprofit multidisciplinary arts collaborative. while the events are being hosted at the Gilbert Centre; a not-for-profit, charitable organization that has been providing programs and services to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) communities in Simcoe Muskoka for over 25 years.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Toronto police are 230 per cent more likely to point firearms at unarmed Black people, new data shows
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
DEVELOPING | Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
U.S. Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point -- its largest hike in nearly three decades -- and signalling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.
Bid bon voyage to ArriveCan travel requirement mayors of border cities urge Ottawa
It's time to bid farewell to the ArriveCan app, say border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and others who complain Canada's stringent COVID-19 rules for international travellers are encouraging would-be U.S. visitors to spend their tourist dollars at home.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Atlantic
-
Halifax approves four areas where people experiencing homelessness can camp
Halifax city council has unanimously approved a plan to allow people without housing to camp in four parks and green spaces in the municipality.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'People are afraid': Moncton residents to voice crime concerns at fourth town hall meeting
Another town hall meeting is scheduled Thursday for people who say they are fed up with crime in Moncton’s west end and want to see the city and police do more to stop it.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after she says her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Mental health-related ER visits among children surged at Montreal hospital during pandemic
The number of children visiting the Ste-Justine hospital emergency room (ER) for mental health reasons jumped significantly during the first few waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.
-
Severe thunderstorms possible for Thursday in Montreal: Environment Canada
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been feeling this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer, 28, killed in motorcycle crash
A 28-year-old Ottawa police officer who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night served several years in the Canadian military and joined the police service less than two years ago.
-
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
-
Bid bon voyage to ArriveCan travel requirement mayors of border cities urge Ottawa
It's time to bid farewell to the ArriveCan app, say border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and others who complain Canada's stringent COVID-19 rules for international travellers are encouraging would-be U.S. visitors to spend their tourist dollars at home.
Toronto
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices will take the biggest drop
Ontario's housing market has been red hot for years now, but that could soon change, and some areas will be hit harder than others.
-
'We do not accept your apology': Activist brings Toronto police conference on race-based use of force data to a standstill
An activist brought a Toronto police press conference on race-based use of force data to a halt on Wednesday, saying she rejects the chief's apology.
-
Wealthsimple laying off 13 per cent of staff amid 'market volatility'
Wealthsimple says it is laying off 13 per cent of its workforce as the financial services company faces 'market volatility.'
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
-
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
-
GRT fares to increase July 1
The hike – which GRT says will cover increased operation costs and planned service improvements – is the first fare increase since 2019.
London
-
Emergency crews respond to a playground fire in south London
Emergency crews responded to a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London Wednesday afternoon, which amassed an estimated $87,000 in damages.
-
Outdoor workers warned to stay cool in extreme heat
With much of southern Ontario under a heat alert, health officials are urging outdoor workers to take precautions.
-
Police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
-
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Windsor
-
'We're the Rodney Dangerfield of cities right now': Border city mayors demand respect from Ottawa
Mayors from border communities including Windsor, Sarnia and Niagara Falls are asking Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app for land border crossings.
-
Lots of buzz in downtown Windsor as bees swarm bus shelter
There’s a hive of activity at a downtown Windsor bus shelter that has been swarmed by bees.
-
'It's surreal and shocking': Windsor resident $100,000 richer after saying yes to Encore
A Windsor retiree had to take a second look at her lottery ticket before realizing she had won $100,000.
Calgary
-
Consecutive days of damaging wind in Calgary keep city crews busy
Wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in parts of Calgary are once again keeping city crews and arborists busy.
-
Rainfall warnings lifted in Alberta as system moves to northern Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has ended all heavy rainfall warnings in Alberta as the weather system moves east into Saskatchewan.
-
New snow leads to high avalanche risk in Canada's mountain parks
Canada's official avalanche season may be over for the mountain parks, but heavy snowfall in the Rockies that came with this week's storm is creating a big risk for hikers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
How a do-it-all mayor who is 81 years old keeps a small Saskatchewan community going
Christine Lang has risen to the occasion to help maintain Tramping Lake's community feeling.
-
Saskatoon crisis teams prevented hundreds from ending up in emergency rooms or jail cells
Saskatoon’s Police and Crisis Team units diverted 353 people from going to an emergency room last year, according to a new report.
Edmonton
-
Westlock RCMP searching for person reported to be wearing camo with potential firearm
Westlock, Alta., schools were in hold-and-secure after police were told there was a person wearing camo with a potential firearm in their backpack walking around town Wednesday morning, RCMP said.
-
Memorial honours 453 Edmontonians who have died homeless since 2018
A memorial is being held in Edmonton on Wednesday for people who have died from the direct or indirect effects of being homeless.
-
Rainfall warnings lifted in Alberta as system moves to northern Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has ended all heavy rainfall warnings in Alberta as the weather system moves east into Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
-
Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence
A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.
-
Missing person may have been swept into Kelowna's 'extremely fast' Mission Creek: rescue crews
A desperate search is underway in Kelowna, B.C., for a missing person who may have been swept into rough, flooding waters Tuesday.