Young adults, children make up majority of Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 cases

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 96 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with most infections among those under the age of 45.

According to the health unit, just over three-quarters of the new cases are among children and young adults.

The health unit is investigating the transmission source for a majority of the new diagnoses, but it has deemed seven to be travel-related.

Most positive tests are listed in Simcoe County, including Barrie (51), Severn (8), Innisfil (7), Springwater (5), and Orillia (5).

Muskoka had four reported cases, in Georgian Bay (3), and Bracebridge.

Still, Dr. Sohail Gandhi, past president of the Ontario Medical Association, said on Monday that case counts aren't as concerning as he had anticipated for this time of year.

"I honestly thought that the case counts would be higher at this stage of the game," he noted, adding that he's monitoring hospitalization numbers.

"We really need to closely watch that and make sure that those numbers don't get too much higher to protect all of us."

There are 813 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 30 hospitalizations.

The region has 33 active outbreaks, including 25 in schools.

A complete list of school outbreaks is available here.