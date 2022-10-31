Young adult charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash
Police charged a driver with being intoxicated following a two-vehicle collision in Tiny Township.
Provincial police say officers responded to a call about the crash on Friday evening on Concession Road 6 East.
They say officers arrived to find "a demolished Ford F-150" that had rolled over in a ditch and another vehicle with "extensive damage to the front end."
Both drivers were treated and released for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Police say a 21-year-old Tay Township man faces criminal charges, including operation while impaired by alcohol, having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and dangerous operation.
He was released from police custody, with a court appearance scheduled for next month.
The accused also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
