Young adult charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash

Police charged a driver with being intoxicated following a two-vehicle collision in Tiny Township.

Provincial police say officers responded to a call about the crash on Friday evening on Concession Road 6 East.

They say officers arrived to find "a demolished Ford F-150" that had rolled over in a ditch and another vehicle with "extensive damage to the front end."

Both drivers were treated and released for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old Tay Township man faces criminal charges, including operation while impaired by alcohol, having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and dangerous operation.

He was released from police custody, with a court appearance scheduled for next month.

The accused also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.