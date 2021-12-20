'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaign

The Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.

Over 10,000 people in Simcoe County are reported to be living with dementia, and for many, they are being cared for by their spouse.

Barrie resident George Rogan said in 2013, his wife began showing signs of memory loss and was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

He said her condition had progressively gotten worse over the years.

"You never give up. You never feel like that person is gone completely," said Rogan.

It's a message that resonates with caregivers and families across the province, which is why the Alzheimer's Society is preparing for a month-long event called The Quest of Kindness.

"There will be an interactive map where people can see acts of kindness spreading across the province," said Katherine Breeson, Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County events coordinator.

The Quest for Kindness will begin on Jan. 1 and challenges participants to make at least 30 acts of kindness to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Society said it's as easy as sending someone a message, shovelling snow off a neighbour's driveway or buying a stranger a coffee.

The organization hopes the event raises $1 million in donations for the Alzheimer's Society education, counselling and social recreation programs.

These types of programs are just a few that have helped Rogan through these challenging times.

"Anyone who is in this situation this loneliness this anxiety this depression they should avail themselves to the multiple services," said Rogan.

Registration for The Quest for Kindness is open on the Alzheimer's Society website.

The tracking of acts of kindness will run from Jan. 1-29.