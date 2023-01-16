You be the judge at the inaugural Creemore Farmers' Market Bread Contest

Stews, soups and a warm slice of homemade bread: that’s what Canadian winters are made of.

Samplings of homemade breads will be yours for the judging at the Creemore Farmers’ Market Bread Contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Participants must bring two loaves of bread – yeast bread – that they’ve made for themselves to be judged by the community.

The categories are:

White

Dark

Gluten-free

Pastry

Bagel

Croissants

Buns

Local Jan Benda created the contest stemming from the bread-making inspiration that spread across Canada during COVID-19.

There will be first-prize winners in each category, with bags of flour from k2 Milling. an artisanal bread baker in Bradford, Ont., donated as prizes.

Contestants are asked to bring a list of ingredients to the market. The contest is open to both home bakers and professionals. Each competitor can register for one or all categories.

And visitors to the market will sample and vote to determine the winners.

The Creemore Farmers’ Market Bread Contest will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Station on the Green at 10 Caroline St., East in Creemore.