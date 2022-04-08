York-Simcoe MPP set to announce agricultural funding in Bradford
York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney will be in Bradford Friday morning to announce the approval of multiple new projects for farmers.
Five local farms have been approved under the Agri-Tech Innovation Program, which seeks to improve workplace conditions and examine labour shortages within the agricultural industry.
The funding will improve safety for workers and provide new technology to increase efficiency.
The selected farms include Bradford Greenhouses, Hillside Gardens, L & D Farragina, Gwillimdale Farms, and Top Box Produce.
The announcement will be made at Bradford Greenhouse Garden Gallery Friday morning.
Mulroney will be joined by Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, the Holland Marsh Growers Association and representatives of the chosen farms.
The overall investment between the five projects is $452,093.
Last month, the Ontario government announced a $22 million investment through the Agri-Tech Program to fund 170 projects across the province.
