

CTV Barrie





York regional police are looking for witnesses, following a fatal collision in the Town of Georgina.

On Saturday, just before 6 am, police were called to Baldwin Road, west of Horseshoe lane, after a report that a vehicle had left the road. When police arrived at the scene they found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and had died. The driver was later identified as a 28-year-old man from Georgina.

Investigators believe the vehicle had been travelling on Baldwin Road around 4:30 am. They don’t know why it left the road.

York Regional Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

You can contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.