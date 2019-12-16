VAUGHAN -- York Regional Police are searching for two people wanted after a home invasion in the City of Vaughan.

Police say it happened at a residence in the area of Centre Street and New Westminister Drive around 1:30 p.m. on December 11.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman heard a knock on her door. That's when two people forced their way into the residence, hit her on the head and face with a handgun, then forced her into the bathroom while they searched the home.

Police say the victim was "suffering from significant injuries" and was transported to hospital.

The first suspect is described as a tall, thin, black male, wearing black clothes while carrying a black pistol. The second suspect is described as a female, possibly Hispanic, with black curly hair and wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.