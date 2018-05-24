

CTV Barrie





York Regional police are searching for three suspects following a home invasion in Newmarket Tuesday.

Police were called to a residence on Botany Crescent around 6:30 a.m. for a home invasion robbery.

Two people were inside the home when an unknown man knocked at the door. Police say when one of the victims answered the door the suspect forced his way into the house and was then followed by two other suspects.

Both victims were assaulted and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a black four-door vehicle.

The three suspects are described as male, black between 20 and 25 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.