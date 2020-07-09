NEWMARKET, ONT. -- York Regional Council voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to make wearing face-covering inside public businesses a requirement.

Newmarket Mayor John Taylor said the vote underlines the importance of the measure.

"We're doing this because we believe it's the right thing to do for the health and safety perspective, but we want everyone to come on board. Let's work as a team. We've made a decision, so let's make this the best and strongest we can to protect our community," Taylor said.

Related Article: Face coverings will be required in all indoor public spaces across Simcoe Muskoka

Business owner Ken Sparks said he's in favour of the decision.

"It'll just give everyone the same protection, not just the customer, but the employees of the stores," said Sparks, owner of Good Vibes Clothing. "It'll make everyone safer."

Sparks said he plans to increase signage around his store, so customers are fully aware of the requirement.

"If we can do anything to avoid a second wave, let's do it," said Mayor Taylor. "If we can do anything to protect our businesses, elderly and vulnerable, let's do it!"

Like many other municipalities, York Region council prefers to rely on education over enforcement.

The face-covering requirement goes into effect on Fri., July 17.