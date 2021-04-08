Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka?
What does the 28-day stay-at-home order mean for Simcoe Muskoka
Big box stores impacted by new restrictions as small businesses choose to defy rules
Simcoe Muskoka schools to remain open during stay-at-home order
Ontario introduces another stay-at-home order, declares third state of emergency
Pharmacies across Simcoe Muskoka to offer COVID-19 vaccine
'It is as dangerous as we've been saying,' Alliston doctor warns of COVID-19 third wave
Ontario's stay-at-home order: Your top questions answered here
Business owners defy shutdown as health experts warn of the dangers
'I've lost my house for this': Frustrated business owners defy shutdown
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?