York Region prioritizing COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 50 and older

While COVID-19 booster shots open up to adults across the province as of Monday, York Region has decided to prioritize those considered at risk for now.

In a tweet released Sunday, officials say they are prioritizing residents age 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised.

Residents in York Region are being encouraged to find boosters at local pharmacies or get an appointment through the provincial booking site.

Officials say that booster shots will be offered to those 18 and up once demand can be met for those age 50 plus.

Meanwhile, bookings for the COVID-19 booster become available Monday at 8 a.m. for those age 18 and older who received their second dose at least three months ago.