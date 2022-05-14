York Region police officer takes on a 24-hour fitness challenge in support of his son

A York Region police officer is undertaking a gruelling 24-hour fitness challenge on Saturday in honour of his son.

For the second year in a row, Constable Adam McEachern is competing in a fitness challenge to raise awareness and support for autism.

The challenge involves one kilometre of running, 66 push-ups, 66 air squats and a one-minute plank, repeated 66 times over the next 24 hours.

"So it ends up being 66 kilometres, 4,356 push-ups, 4,356 air squats, and 66 one-minute planks," McEachern says.

McEachern chose those numbers based on statistics indicating that one in one in 66 children in Canada will be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

McEachern's son, Caleb, was diagnosed on the spectrum at three and a half years old.

Now eight years old, Caleb is McEachern's biggest inspiration.

"He's a very special, talented, bright young man," he said. "He pushes me. He pushes me. He's my superman."

The funds raised from this event will go towards Kerry's Place Autism Services, which provides support and services for kids, young adults and adults with autism.

The service provides 24/7 supportive care in homes throughout Ontario.

McEachern hopes to raise $100,000 for Kerry's Place.

"The challenge is to change the world that we live in, even if it's a little small part of it, so that people like my son can have a more even chance," the Constable says. "So if I can do it, then I'll do it every year."

Sue Coke, CEO of Kerry's Place, said that events like this help provide other supports, such as respite and camps and support for young adults seeking jobs.

"We help our young adults with interviewing skills and coaching with getting jobs," Coke says.

McEachern will be participating in the challenge until noon Sunday.

More information about donating can be found here.