York Region opening COVID-19 boosters to all adults on Monday

All York Region adults three months past their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book appointments for boosters starting Monday.

The provincial government opened up third dose availability to anyone over 18 on Dec. 20, but York Region Public Health's mass clinics have continued to limit boosters to those 50 and older.

Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region's Medical Officer of Health, feels that after focusing on the age groups most likely to wind up in hospital with COVID-19, the time is right to broaden the availability of boosters.

"That's going to be critically important overall for the population, but keeping an eye on those 50 to 70 plus, many of whom still need to get boosted," Pakes says.

Pakes says over 60 per cent of York Region residents 70 and older and more than half of those 50 and older have had three shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments opening on Jan. 10 will be for clinics for the following seven to 10 days.

Pakes says a newly-opened vaccination hub at the Newmarket Community Centre will help add capacity, making room to vaccinate 11,000 to 12,000 people in the region every day.

Public Health made 14,600 appointments available Wednesday morning and will add about 4,500 daily, increasing to 5,000 Saturday.

Adults 18 and older in York Region have been able to get boosters at pharmacies and some clinics.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-877-464-9675.

