BARRIE, ONT. -- York Region announced it would require its nearly 5,000 municipal staff to roll up their sleeves for two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release by York Region on Monday, all staff and contractors would have to prove they received their first shot by Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 for the second.

Anyone who doesn't get vaccinated and doesn't have a valid medical or other human-rights-based exemption would be required to attend mandatory education on the benefits of vaccinations.

Once the mandatory education sessions are completed, staff are expected to "conform with the mandatory vaccination requirement," failure to do so could result in disciplinary action.

York said the decision to make the vaccine mandatory for all municipal staff was "to ensure the best protection against COVID-19."

The release reads in part, "With the Delta variant now targeting the unvaccinated and many who are vulnerable, including children not yet eligible to receive a vaccine, we need to be united in our fight against COVID-19."

York Region said its vaccination policy and related processes are being finalized.