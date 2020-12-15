BARRIE, ONT. -- Despite being in lockdown, York Region remains among the top four COVID-19 hotspots in the province, according to the Ontario government.

On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott listed 154 COVID-19 cases in York Region in the last 24 hours, as the province reports its highest daily number of infections at 2,275.

York Region joined Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex in the Grey-Lockdown stage of the province's tiered, colour-coded pandemic response plan at 12:01 a.m. Monday after surging case numbers.

The blow comes at a critical time for most businesses relying on holiday shoppers.

Under the new safety measures imposed by Ontario, non-essential businesses, including malls, had to close to indoor shopping, allowing delivery or curbside pickup only.

Along with stores closing to in-person shopping, indoor public events, dining in restaurants and bars, and close personal care services are off-limits. Indoor sports facilities must also halt.

In addition, social gatherings in locked-down areas are banned except for members of the same household, and health authorities urged people to leave home only for essential reasons.

"The spread of COVID-19 has reached a critical point," Elliott tweeted on Saturday. "We need everyone to do their part and follow public health advice."

Newmarket has had 12 institutional outbreaks, including Southlake Regional Care Village and Newmarket Health Centre.

The outbreak at Newmarket Health Centre has grown, with 23 residents and 18 staff members now infected. One resident, a man in his 70s, died with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, York Region Public Health has declared outbreaks at 154 institutions, including seniors' homes, hospitals, and shelters. The region's virus-related death toll sits at 242 people.

Models indicate the province could see 2,500 daily cases by the end of the month if the current growth infection rate continues.

The lockdowns will last for at least 28 days when the government will reassess the situation.

With files from The Canadian Press