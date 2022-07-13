York Region kicks off opiod overdose response pilot

Three people overdosed on opioids in Newmarket during the last month. One of them died.

York Regional Police have launched a one-year pilot project to get naloxone kits out into the community to lessen the possibility of accidental overdoses.

Naloxone is a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Once administered, naloxone will begin to work in one-to-five minutes and stays active in the body for 30 to 90 minutes.

Each kit contains two doses of NARCAN nasal spray (which is a type of naloxone), one pair of non-latex gloves, one rescue breathing barrier, a pamphlet describing steps on how to respond to an opioid overdose and resources to support people who use substances.

“This program will make it easier for members of our community at risk of an overdose to access life-saving naloxone kits,” said York Region’s Police Chief Jim MacSween. “Together with our partners on the Opioid Education and Response Workgroup, we are supporting a harm reduction approach to help reduce stigma and connect substance users with the community-based resources they need.”

Offered in partnership with York Region Public Health, the Naloxone Distribution Program will run out of #1 District, which includes Newmarket, Aurora and King Township. Citizens can request a free naloxone kit from frontline officers or pick one up at #1 District Headquarters, located at 429 Harry Walker Parkway South in Newmarket.

For more information contact York Regional Police Corporate Communications, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2664.