NEWMARKET, ONT. -- Residents in York Region now have more freedom under Stage 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery plan, but it seems some may be reluctant to take advantage.

As of Friday, York Region restaurants and bars are allowed to serve patrons inside.

Salons and spas can restart services focused on the face. Gyms, playgrounds, escape rooms, and bowling alleys can also reopen.

Social gatherings with physical distancing have been expanded to 50 people indoors, 100 people outside.

Some restaurateurs are thrilled to no longer be at the mercy of the weather to make some money.

“Now that we have indoor seating, it’s certainly going to help with the lost business the last several months,” said Allan Cockburn, owner of the Olde Village Free House on Newmarket’s Main Street.

While they’ve taken a financial hit during the pandemic, many other downtown eateries kept their dining rooms closed Friday. Some are finishing renovations that include plexiglass barriers and more booth seating to keep patrons apart. But some don’t have plans to seat guests inside anytime soon.

“We kind of made that decision after speaking to our staff and patrons and our community,” said Madeleine Alaouze, general manager of Ground Burger Bar. “We just decided that the safest and most cautious way to approach Stage 3 would just not be to open up inside, but to extend our patio.”

While the Hair Company is excited to offer more services, no one booked any facial services on Friday.

“I guess people are still a little nervous, so we’ll be interested to see how that goes, what people are open to,” said stylist Lauren Monnelly.

York Region Public Health encourages residents to take advantage of Stage 3, but stresses the importance of hand-washing, covering your face and maintaining distance from anyone not in your social bubble.

Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla, Associate Medical Officer of Health, added that you have to do what feels right for you while sticking to the rules.

“Some people may be in a higher risk situation than others, so it’s important to be really individualized with that.”