NEWMARKET, ONT. -- Health officials in York Region are growing concerned with a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"Since about August 26 to September 1, there have been 70 new cases in York region. Of these, close contact continues to make up the majority of our cases, so about 50 per cent," said Dr. Alanna Fitzgerald-Husek, York Region Associate Medical Officer of Health.

After Wednesday's case count, the region has had 3,484 people test positive for the virus.

In July, the region saw 204 confirmed cases, an average of six per day, but this week, the daily average is nine.

Dr. Fitzgerald-Husek said most cases involve community contact, close contact and spreading it among family members.

Vaughan makes up 43 per cent of cases in the region, followed by Markham and Richmond Hill.

With school around the corner, the doctor said now is not the time to be complacent. "We do know with reopening and people out and about more, we do expect that there may be an increase of COVID-19 cases, particularly if everyone isn't physically distancing and wearing a face covering."

Health officials said it's hard to know if the recent surge is related to a second wave or Stage 3 of the province's reopening. They urge the public to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to minimize spreading the virus.