York Region child under 10 dies with COVID-19

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Watchdog says Chernobyl staff are exhausted

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that staff who have been kept at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant since Russian troops took control of the site a week ago are facing 'psychological pressure and moral exhaustion.'

'A lot more people are going to die': Canada sending more lethal weapons to Ukraine

In announcing the latest round of lethal aid Canada will be sending to Ukraine, the government cautioned of more bloodshed and 'terrible nights ahead' as Russian President Vladmir Putin continues his attacks. CTVNews.ca breaks down of what lethal and non-lethal military aid the federal government says has been sent to Ukraine, or will soon be on its way.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver