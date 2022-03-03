York Region child under 10 dies with COVID-19

A girl from Georgina is the first reported child diagnosed with COVID-19 to die in York Region.

Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications for York Region, confirmed the news to CTV News on Thursday.

The health unit is not releasing many details, except to say she was under 10-years-old and passed away on Sunday.

CTV News asked health officials whether the child had any pre-existing medical conditions, but no further information was provided due to privacy concerns.

The region began limiting details surrounding COVID-19 deaths last month, including age, gender, date of death and municipality.

More than 900 York Region residents have died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago.