York police lay charges after man sexually assaulted in Vaughan

York Regional Police have laid sexual assault charges against a Vaughan man after an incident on a bus in early December.

Police say the suspect boarded a York Region Transit bus at the Vaughan Mills Station in the early afternoon of Dec. 9, 2022.

The 61-year-old man struck up a conversation with another man before allegedly sexually assaulting him.

The accused was arrested Friday, Dec. 16 and has been charged with sexual assault.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature.

York police encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police.

There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.