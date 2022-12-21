York police lay charges after man sexually assaulted in Vaughan

A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver