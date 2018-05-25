

York regional police returned to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Friday morning and conducted a roadway canvass.

Investigators were looking for any witnesses or information about the Tuesday morning crash that took the life of 20-year-old Daunte Thompson-Bruce.

"We are hoping that one of the people travelling along this route saw something, heard something or had dashcam footage that will help us move this investigation forward,” Det. Rich Gaudet told CP24.

It's believed that the young man was biking south on Ninth Line when he was struck by a vehicle some time between 2 a-m and 6 a-m.

Police have previously released a photo of a SuperCycle Hooligan mountain bike, similar to the one Dante was riding, in the hopes that someone may have remembered seeing him travelling along Ninth Line prior to the crash.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this time, though.

Friday morning's canvass comes two days after Thompson-Bruce’s parents made a tearful plea to the driver who struck their son to turn themselves in.

“Dante was alive and breathing but couldn’t help himself. He couldn’t help himself but he could have been helped. To the motorist: how could you leave him to die?” Dante’s mother, Felicia Thompson, told reporters at the time. “This is the greatest fear any parent could know. Your baby you nurtured through life, your baby you had dreams and aspirations for is now hurt, alone and not knowing whether he would ever see his mom and dad, his two younger brothers and his sister again."

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Toronto