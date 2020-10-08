BARRIE, ONT. -- The York Catholic District School Board is closing its elementary schools Tuesday to put into place a new hybrid model that would combine in-class and remote learning.

In a letter to parents, the school board said in-person students and their distance-learning peers would be taught lessons together starting next week via a live-stream.

The board sites "various operational and staffing challenges" and a growing number of online students as the reasons behind the change.

With schools closed on Tues., Oct. 13, teachers will reach out to online students to provide login information for Google Classroom.

The board's interim director of education, Mary Battista, said the changes would allow for a seamless transition from in-class learning to remote learning throughout the school year. "Since the start of the school year, we have received numerous inquiries from families requesting to move their child from in-class to remote learning," Battista said.

The board said the situation is a fluid one, which can be modified as they continue to look for a sustainable solution for the school year.