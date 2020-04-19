BARRIE -- Students are out of school and learning completely virtual.

While school boards have been ensuring subjects like math, science and English are taught online; there was a concern for the lack of physical education.

Vice President of YMCA Simcoe-Muskoka, Brian Shelley, says there was an empty gap for the subject, and the YMCA wanted to fill that gap.

"We know the data is there that shows children need to be active," says Shelley. "Whether it's with physical health, but also from a mental health perspective."

He says when the COVID-19 pandemic forced their centres close, that's when YMCA Home was released; a stream of fitness programs that can be done from the comfort of your own home.

"It's so important to be active, and this creates the way the classes are structured."

It's only been a week since the initial program was rolled out, but the YMCA is already reaching out to school across the country.

While school boards are invited to join, parents can easily access free videos online.

YMCA gym class are videos geared to students from kindergarten to grade three, while the YMCA Home Y-Thrive focusses on students grades four through eight.

Physical trainer and General Manager of Y-Thrive, Michael Lampan, has been a big part of this national initiative.

He says videos will be posted three times a week, mirroring a regular gym rotation for the kids to follow. The 15-20 minute videos will follow the Ontario's Physical Education curriculum, but adds it's essential that kids enjoy them as well.

"All those types of fun activities that don't feel like exercise, but (they) are going to engage the kids, so they are exercising," says Lampan.

Right now, both Lampan and Shelley say virtual is the new normal, and YMCA is doing its best to serve students during this time.