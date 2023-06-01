YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka offering free day passes in June

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can enjoy free access to YMCA facilities every weekend this month.

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is participating in the Canadian government's ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, encouraging people to be active this summer.

The Y offers free Saturday passes, allowing residents to focus on their health and wellness.

Options available include an open gym, family and lane swim and a fitness centre.

As part of the initiative, YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka tracks member's and visitor's average movement minutes for June in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, and Wasaga Beach.

The Y will add the total minutes from each community. If YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka wins the ParticipACTION challenge, it will give the community more access to financial aid to overcome barriers.

"We're really excited about providing free access to the health, fitness, and aquatics facilities every Saturday in June thanks to ParticipACTION," said Karen Pulla, YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka vice president of health, wellness, and community impact.

"The YMCA is a great place to have fun, improve your well-being, and make connections with friends and family.

"We know exercise can help us improve both our mental and physical health. We hope these free passes will welcome new members to the community and inspire them to join the challenge."

The winner of the Community Better Challenge will receive $100,000. Saturday day passes can be picked up at the participating YMCAs or online.